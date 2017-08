WPC Structure

Even an ordinary flower.. …has an exciting structure. As well as shown in this close-up of a hibiscus. Structure of a feather. This one is actually not larger than a little finger nail. A completely different but still, a kind of structure. A construction, a creation.

My husband’s secret project. It’s not really done yet… Look at the wings on this little beetle! We easily shoo them away and forget to watch closely.

The last picture is from my archive while the others were taken today.

Weekly Photo Challenge / Structure