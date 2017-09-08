Today we had the first rainy day for several months here in Malta. It´s September, not much to say about that. Summer is over but still, 26 degrees.But soon it started to rain heavily and the temperature dropped to 22+. What you see here are water drops on the glass door to our terrace. The colors comes from our plants and the parasol. No dinner out there tonight.But on this tiny island in the Mediterranean Sea the weather can change drastically.
All of a sudden it started to clear up. Goes out on the terrace and sweeps the floor. It turned out to be a colorful little bunch.Time for a walk before it gets dark around half past eight. This picture is not from today, I´m sure it’s quite wet out there. But now the sun is shining, amazing! Then I´am sure we will have dinner at our terrace, after all.
The one to the left is our puppy and to the right her sibling. Unfortunately, I still haven´t got a nice photo of our little dog from the breeder in Sweden, but she´s now eight weeks old and called Fanny. When she´s fifteen weeks we can take here home to Malta, that means in the end of October. Wish you all a lovely weekend!
2 thoughts on “Friday’s thoughts from Malta”
Beautiful images Anita and Fanny looks very sweet! Have a wonderful weekend and much love from all of us here xxx
Det känns ju lite konstigt att säga ”grattis” till första regndropparna sedan juni, men jag grattar ändå. Regn behövs ju också, fast inte hela tiden som vissa delar av Sverige har fått uppleva hela den här kalla sommaren iår…
Ganska roligt att se regnbilder från Malta förresten, det sker ju ytterst sällan här på din blogg. Omväxling förnöjer;-)
Bra att Fanny nu officiellt är en Fanny!!! Hon är otroligt söt, men jag håller helt med dig att bilderna på henne inte är några höjdare direkt. Men uppfödare är ju inga proffsfotografer som du. Antar (jag vet;-) )att du kommer att visa upp Fanny ”på riktigt” när hon kommer hem till er. Det ska bli spännande och roligt att följa hennes utveckling:-)
