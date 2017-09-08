Friday’s thoughts from Malta

No dinner at the terrace tonight. No need to give our plants water either.

Today we had the first rainy day for several months here in Malta. It´s September, not much to say about that. Summer is over but still, 26 degrees. But soon it started to rain heavily and the temperature dropped to 22+. What you see here are water drops on the glass door to our terrace. The colors comes from our plants and the parasol. No dinner out there tonight. But on this tiny island in the Mediterranean Sea the weather can change drastically.

All of a sudden it started to clear up. Goes out on the terrace and sweeps the floor. It turned out to be a colorful little bunch. Time for a walk before it gets dark around half past eight. This picture is not from today, I´m sure it’s quite wet out there. But now the sun is shining, amazing! Then I´am sure we will have dinner at our terrace, after all.

The one to the left is our puppy and to the right her sibling. Unfortunately, I still haven´t got a nice photo of our little dog from the breeder in Sweden, but she´s now eight weeks old and called Fanny. When she´s fifteen weeks we can take here home to Malta, that means in the end of October. Wish you all a lovely weekend!