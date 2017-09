WPC – Layered

In this weeks WordPress Photo Challenge we will focus on the interplay of depth, density and texture. Immediately I got some pictures in my mind that I then found in my archive. Depth, density and texture…

Water is layered by surface, density, space, transparency and texture. Water is also a homogeneous volume, but this is my interpretation of this week’s challenge, even though my thoughts are totally wrong in reality. This is not a race, it’s just for fun 😉

Weekly Photo Challenge / Layered