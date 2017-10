WPC – Windows 2

Yesterday, when I went out for a walk with my camera, I thought about what really gives a city its character. How much can windows and architecture tell about a city. These are all from Kuching in Borneo, Malaysia. Sarawak has it all – diversity, nature and adventure, also called ”The Land of Hornbills”.

This is my second entry in this week’s WordPress Photo Challenge. You’ll find my last post here.

