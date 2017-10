WPC – Pedestrian 2

A pedestrian on the new bridge here in Kuching. It’s not open to the public yet, what we see as a silhouette is a worker. I don’t think the bridge will open before we leave and fly back home to Malta. Just over a week left.

Pedestrians in another part of the world. An early morning walk in the old town of Stockholm, Sweden. I always try to spend some time in this part of Stockholm when I visit my hometown. Soon I’ll be there.

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Pedestrian Theme by Krista Stevens