Daily Post’s Weekly Photo Challenge: Scale

For this week’s challenge, we’ll make use of sizing, placement, and scale in our photos.

Here you can choose in which scale you want to watch the view of Spinola Bay in Saint Julian’s, Malta. The aircraft flying over Manoel Island in Malta looks more like a black spot. While we stand on the ground, hundreds of people are sitting inside that black spot watching the view, seen in a completely different scale.

