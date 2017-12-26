To celebrate the end of the year, this week we share the most meaningful photo we’ve taken in 2017.

Wild Proboscis are only found in Borneo and Indonesia. With a threatening extinction it´s amazing to get the chance to meet this unique species in their natural environment. Moments I`ll never forget. A favorite picture I took in Permai Rainforest in Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia in April 2017.

Last but not least. After four years of waiting, I finally got my beloved four-legged little puppy home to Malta. A long-awaited new family member, an amazing dog that will bring a lot of joy for many years to come.

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / 2017 Favorites – Theme by Ben Huberman