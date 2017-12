Malta pics

Yesterday, when I went for my daily walk, I thought, why don´t take some pictures of my daily surrounding. This is just a very small part of all the impressions I encounter and probably it will be a part two. There are many churches along the way. Powerful, big and beautiful from the outside but I rarely visit them. A typical Maltese balcony from an odd angle and the typical blue sky. Now it´s getting dark around five. This is “Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church”, Balluta, Saint Julian’s. Now I´m only minutes from home. The sculpture “White Shadows” is an intriguing play of light and shadows. Made by Richard England and situated along Sliema promenade.

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...