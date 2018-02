WPC – Tour Guide

In Europe, Valletta is designated as the Capital of Culture 2018!

This week, Krista asks us to share images of where we live. What do we love about where we live?

Nature, especially in spring with all wildflowers and a stunning greenery all over the island.

Not to be found during the hot summer months. Who doesn’t love the typical Maltese balconies, painted in different colors…

… and where in Europe can you buy fresh sweet strawberries even in winter.

The local wine is very good as well as many other local produces. Then we have the colorful fishing boats known as Maltese luzzu and much much more, but I think I have to stop here…

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Tour Guide