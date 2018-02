WPC – A Face in the crowd

This week, Erica wants us to create an image or more that represents “A face in the crowd”.

Street Photography is both exciting and challenging. I would rather not ask strangers to pose and my shots are often taken from behind. The point is to try to capture parts of a person’s charisma, even if the face isn’t visible.

No one, neither me nor you or anyone else, is just a “face in the crowd”.

