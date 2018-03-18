WPC – I’d Rather Be…

Where would I rather be, I asked myself when I was sitting in front of my computer and worked last Friday. I decided to take a day off and went to Majjistral National Park a second time to explore and enjoy the nature. Just me, Fanny and my camera. I’d Rather Be out there than sitting on my office chair.

In the park you´ll find wild flowers and different plants everywhere. Most of them are quite small so you have to look for them. Now I also got the chance to try my new macro lens but sadly, it was very windy and for some reason, my M mode setting doesn’t work anymore. But it was a lovely day, where I´d rather be…

Click on an images to enlarge.

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / I’d Rather Be…