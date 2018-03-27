Is it really possible to feel joy when watching small insects while most people try to wave them away.Yes, if you have a camera and if you are really eager to learn more about macro shooting and the amazing world that you can explore through your camera. Just wish I started to learn this earlier in my life.Maybe too close, but I really had fun!!
In my next life I´ll be a photographer specialized in macro, a botanist and entomologist.
Until then, I continue to practice, learn and have fun…
The joy of insects
Is it really possible to feel joy when watching small insects while most people try to wave them away.Yes, if you have a camera and if you are really eager to learn more about macro shooting and the amazing world that you can explore through your camera. Just wish I started to learn this earlier in my life.Maybe too close, but I really had fun!!
One thought on “The joy of insects”
lovely captures!!
LikeLike