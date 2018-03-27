The joy of insects

Is it really possible to feel joy when watching small insects while most people try to wave them away. Yes, if you have a camera and if you are really eager to learn more about macro shooting and the amazing world that you can explore through your camera. Just wish I started to learn this earlier in my life. Maybe too close, but I really had fun!!

In my next life I´ll be a photographer specialized in macro, a botanist and entomologist.

Until then, I continue to practice, learn and have fun…

