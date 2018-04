WPC – Smile

This week, Ben invites us to point our camera at something or someone that puts a smile on our face.

Happy people jumping of joy a cold day in January here in Malta. Keep smiling, regardless of image quality. “There are hundreds of languages in the world, but a smile speaks them all”

A child’s spontaneous drawing, natural colors from flowers and even the strict but yet colorful stained glass found in many churches. “A smile is the universal welcome” An unexpected smile during last weekend’s walking in Majjistral National Park.

💖If you meet someone without a smile, give one of yours💖

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Smile