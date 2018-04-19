This week, Krista asks us what “Prolific” makes us think about. The most prolific must be the earth itself as home of all known life. Water, microorganisms, oxygen, mammals, dinosaurs, flowers, insects, humans…
A never ending process, of which these images are just a tiny fraction from my little corner of the earth.The nature, not always easy for humans to explore, but we are attracted and we are curious about it. …and we are part of an amazing landscape and scenery. In search for life and color.We all know that behind the clouds the sky is always blue but rarely think of the valuable air we breathe. And when the sun sets, another day is gone and life on earth continues in an eternal circle, constantly prolific. With or without homo sapiens…
All images are from Majjistral National Park here in Malta April 2018.
28 thoughts on “WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge – Prolific”
This is realy cool to know
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your comment and for visiting.
LikeLike
Wonderful!! 🙂 God bless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Stefan! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
beautiful photos so colorful !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jättevackra bilder Anita!😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tusen tack John! 🤗 …och trevlig (foto-)helg!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Detsamma Anita!😊
LikeLike
Nice photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pure wonder, Anita! It’s a wonder that butterfly can fly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your kind comment Pete. There are lots of wonders on earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Håller helt och hållet med dig. Helt underbara naturbilder! Man vill bara dit och upplever det själv 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Står redo på Malta flygplats för att hälsa dig välkommen innan vi ger oss av till Nationalparken 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀
LikeLike
Trodde att min engelska var riktigt bra. Det var den inte. Fick faktiskt använda Google translate för ordet “prolific”. Alltid lär man sig något nytt här i Blogglandia.
Bilderna är som alltid helt underbara. Tänkte faktiskt att människan inte bidragit med något egentligen, alltså något som är “prolific”. Däremot har hon bidragit till att förstöra mycket i naturen bland annat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Håller med till 100 %!!! Om vi människor inte fanns skulle naturen klara sig alldeles galant. Visste inte heller vad “prolific” var, inget ord som används till vardags iallalfall 😁
LikeLike
Vackra bilder som vanligt. Speciellt första med fjärilen. Puss tii Fanny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fanny pussar tillbaka 😁
LikeLike
Such lovely photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you M.B. Henry!!!
LikeLike
Wonderful pictures, Anita! Makes one appreciate the beauty around us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your kind comment Anita!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gud så vackra bilder! ❤
LikeLike
Hi 😊 I’ve just nominated you for the Mystery Blogger Award.
http://lifeinkarolingston.com/2018/04/20/the-mystery-blogger-award/
I love reading your blog and I would love to learn more about you. Have a nice day 🙂
Karolina
LikeLike
Fantastiska bilder Jag fick göra som BP för att bena ut vad “prolific” betyder
LikeLike
Oj så vackra och färgstarka bilder på vacker natur! 🙂
LikeLike