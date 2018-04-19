WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge – Prolific

This week, Krista asks us what “Prolific” makes us think about. The most prolific must be the earth itself as home of all known life. Water, microorganisms, oxygen, mammals, dinosaurs, flowers, insects, humans…
A never ending process, of which these images are just a tiny fraction from my little corner of the earth.The nature, not always easy for humans to explore, but we are attracted and we are curious about it. …and we are part of an amazing landscape and scenery. In search for life and color.We all know that behind the clouds the sky is always blue but rarely think of the valuable air we breathe. And when the sun sets, another day is gone and life on earth continues in an eternal circle, constantly prolific. With or without homo sapiens…

All images are from Majjistral National Park here in Malta April 2018.

28 thoughts on “WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge – Prolific

  8. Trodde att min engelska var riktigt bra. Det var den inte. Fick faktiskt använda Google translate för ordet “prolific”. Alltid lär man sig något nytt här i Blogglandia.
    Bilderna är som alltid helt underbara. Tänkte faktiskt att människan inte bidragit med något egentligen, alltså något som är “prolific”. Däremot har hon bidragit till att förstöra mycket i naturen bland annat.

    1. Håller med till 100 %!!! Om vi människor inte fanns skulle naturen klara sig alldeles galant. Visste inte heller vad “prolific” var, inget ord som används till vardags iallalfall 😁

