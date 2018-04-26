This week, Cheri ask us to share a photo with a composition dominated by lines.
I choose some images from Malta International Airshow that was held a few years ago.
Lines created in the sky! A competitive aerobatic presentation with the participation of teams, civil and military airplanes from various countries. Today, there are no more organized airshows, for different reasons.
9 thoughts on “WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge – Lines”
Wow! Verkligen häftiga foton!😊 Du har fångat planen jättefint.
incredible shots!
Det var inga dåliga bilder, man kan flyga i luften för mindre.
Svante
Wow vilka häftiga bilder.
Snyggt jobbat Anita!
Återigen sitter jag här med öppen mun, men det är jag/du ju egentligen van vid. Det händer ju nästan dagligen när jag kikar in här hos dig. Första bilden är surrealistisk och helt underbar. De andra fotona är sådana jag bara kan drömma om att ta. Otroligt bra!
Beautiful images Anita, the first one especially is amazing! 😄💖 xxx
Oj, så snyggt! Häftiga linjer där uppe. Superfotos!
Vilka foton..!! Den översta med formen av ett sjöodjur är ju så makalöst bra! Vilken lycka att få till ett sådant foto!
