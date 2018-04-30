Walpurgis Night is the last day of April and a traditional non-religious holiday in Sweden. Especially in the City of Uppsala where there are huge student gatherings to celebrate the arrival of the spring.

From the plateau in Majjistral park Some prefer to take a jeep to the edge of the steep cliffs while others prefer to walk. Sailboats on the Mediterranean Sea. Walking on water. The Mediterranean around Malta has crystal clear water. It is now 18 degrees. within a couple of months 28 degrees.

Here in Malta April 30th is an ordinary day and my images have no connection with Walpurgis Night, or Valborgsmässoafton, as this evening is called in Swedish.

But I like to wish you all a wonderful evening wherever you are on this planet, no matter if you celebrate or not. Remember, even a small fly is part of our nature. Take care out there and enjoy every moments!!