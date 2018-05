A glimpse of Malta

I haven’t had time enough lately to create new posts or visit my valuable followers. Time flies and life goes on but I definitely want to keep my blog alive and stay in touch with you out there in this amazing blogosphere. Looking back… Flowers almost everywhere and it’s a wonderful time right now.

Trying to live in the present while the summer is waiting around the corner. This must be a tasteful thistle. If you look closely, you’ll see three small visitors. It’s now 18 degrees in the Mediterranean. As usual, I wait until it’s at least 25 before I take a swim. The water around Malta is crystal clear and there are also a lot of jellyfishes right now.

Hopefully gone when the water gets warmer. I continue to feed our plants on the terrace. Do not ask me why, because soon we have no plants left to feed. That’s life, a part of my life here in Malta and I must learn how to change my way of thoughts… Fanny, my lovely Basenji, always by my side, my inspiration.

