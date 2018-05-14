Floating in the blue…

Published on by Anita

How blue can it really be up there in the sky?Can blue be just for fun?

Compare the blue color in the sky with the sea.And you’ll find same blue color but in fifty shades of…
No sense with this post, just to keep my blog floating.

5 thoughts on “Floating in the blue…

  1. Bara den blåa himlen gör bilderna vackra!😊 Måste säga långt om länge, tack för att du slutade med 365 foton, en om dagen.😁😁😁

  2. Hahaha! Gillar sista meningen i ditt inlägg:-) Men vet du vad?! Jag har faktiskt aldrig tänkt på att havets kulör är identisk med färgen på himlen. Det måste vara unikt för just Malta. Helt underbara bilder – som vanligt alltså:-)

