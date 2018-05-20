WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge – Liquid

Published on by Anita

This week’s photo challenge is about keeping things fluid.

Let the imagination flow…Barefoot in soft sand and crystal clear blue water.Reflections in the sea from the sky and a boat.WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Liquid

10 thoughts on “WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge – Liquid

  5. Vattnet är lika blått som himlen över Malta. Vilka bilder. Awesome är nog rätt ord här. Å citatet är ju såååå sant. Hade varit ett perfekt bidrag till Lördagscitatet också.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Mera blått och lek med stjärneffekten, somrigt. Den nedersta bilden är hur vacker som helst, gillar när vågor och krusningar förvrider speglingen. Och visst är det underligt hur man kan koka något så att det blir hårdare.

    Like

    Reply

