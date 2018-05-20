This week’s photo challenge is about keeping things fluid.
Let the imagination flow…Barefoot in soft sand and crystal clear blue water.Reflections in the sea from the sky and a boat.WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Liquid
10 thoughts on “WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge – Liquid”
Awesome!! 😁
Lovely blues and shimmering reflections, Anita! In one word, indeed … ‘Awesome’!
Wow! Great shots!
Fabulous quote – I’ve never seen that one before!
Vattnet är lika blått som himlen över Malta. Vilka bilder. Awesome är nog rätt ord här. Å citatet är ju såååå sant. Hade varit ett perfekt bidrag till Lördagscitatet också.
Super shots. I love the smile.
Such beautiful images! I love how the yellow tube looks like it is floating above the liquid!
Kul med badringens skugga.
Mera blått och lek med stjärneffekten, somrigt. Den nedersta bilden är hur vacker som helst, gillar när vågor och krusningar förvrider speglingen. Och visst är det underligt hur man kan koka något så att det blir hårdare.
