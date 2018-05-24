Macro photography are challenging and exciting. This butterfly was hidden behind tall grass a windy day in Ta Qali Park and rarely stopped for more than a few seconds. I suppose this is a Wood White (Leptidea sinapis).I didn’t notice that it actually were two butterflies until I came home and downloaded the images to my computer. A happy surprise that often happens when shooting with macro. If these really are Wood White, I can always ask Brian. He knows a lot about different butterfly species and his blog is well worth visiting.
13 thoughts on “Butterflies that Surprise”
Fine shots Anita, always nice to see mating butterflies, sadly not Wood White but the Large White (Pieris brassicae) great captures though!
Thank you Brian! I am impressed with your knowledge.
nice close-up… it’s always fun when you notice a dragonfly or diamond needle flying past, and do a double glance to notice there is a second one attached 🙂
Thank you kindly for both Your comment and for visiting.
Fina bilder påfjärilen.
Tack Anki!!
Hi Anita 🙂 Beautiful shots of the butterfly (whatever the name of it is). Look at those huge eyes! I love Macros – it’s a whole new world to discover!
Thank you Pepix! So true, there’s a lot to discover when using macro and it’s really fun 😀
Fantastiska bilder.
Beautifully captured, Anita!
Vilken rolig rubrik som dessutom rimmar! Bra jobbat där:-)
Dina makron är helt fantastiska och jag är impad över att du visste vilken fjärilssort det var!
Well done Anita! I know how hard it is to catch them, they don’t stay still very long!
Vackra närbilder.
