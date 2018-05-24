Butterflies that Surprise

Published on by Anita

Macro photography are challenging and exciting. This butterfly was hidden behind tall grass a windy day in Ta Qali Park and rarely stopped for more than a few seconds. I suppose this is a Wood White (Leptidea sinapis).I didn’t notice that it actually were two butterflies until I came home and downloaded the images to my computer. A happy surprise that often happens when shooting with macro. If these really are Wood White, I can always ask Brian. He knows a lot about different butterfly species and his blog is well worth visiting.

13 thoughts on “Butterflies that Surprise

  7. Vilken rolig rubrik som dessutom rimmar! Bra jobbat där:-)
    Dina makron är helt fantastiska och jag är impad över att du visste vilken fjärilssort det var!

