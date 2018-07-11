This little cute beetle stayed on the flower for quite some time so I had time enough to photograph at least one of all insects I’ve tried to capture recently, without success.When I take my camera with me I always have to choose between my macro or zoom lens depending on where and what I plan to photograph. I chose “wrong” lens this time but the pictures became pretty good anyway.I was going to add at the end, “…as long as you do not enlarge them” but my mind said no. We all try to do as good as we can and must be proud of our efforts to learn, give and share. Gratitude is a valuable gift.
Beetle
This little cute beetle stayed on the flower for quite some time so I had time enough to photograph at least one of all insects I’ve tried to capture recently, without success.When I take my camera with me I always have to choose between my macro or zoom lens depending on where and what I plan to photograph. I chose “wrong” lens this time but the pictures became pretty good anyway.I was going to add at the end, “…as long as you do not enlarge them” but my mind said no. We all try to do as good as we can and must be proud of our efforts to learn, give and share. Gratitude is a valuable gift.
9 thoughts on “Beetle”
Härliga bilder!😊 Har inte sett en skalbagge sitta med vingarna ute innan, men har ju bara sett svenska skalbaggar…
LikeLike
Jag har alltid mina kameror inställda på makro, då säger de till när man behöver ändra. Du får ju bra bilder med fel inställning, så du behöver inte ändra i ett kör.
Svante
LikeLike
Man får vara tacksam när de små krabater sitter någorlunda stilla. Då får man ta tillfället i akt, oavsett objektivet. Det blev ändå väldigt fina bilder!
Min nya kamera kom idag. Har börjat bekanta mig med den och sedan får vi se vad det blir.
LikeLike
Yes you are absolutely right! And your pictures that capture a special moment are great, no matter what lens you choose 🙂
LikeLike
Det var en konstig svart beetle med vingar som h*n måste ha lånat av en fluga. Alla dina bilder är bra, mycket bra till och med. Så du verkar som vanligt göra allt rätt:-)
LikeLike
Dina bilder är så fina och skalbagge med vingar har jag inte sett. Vilken tur jag slipper välja objektiv allt finns i kameran.
LikeLike
Jättefin – men vad det är vet jag inte…läcker färg.
LikeLike
Sometimes all ones need to capture is the moment, I think you got it 🙂
LikeLike
En svart?? Det har jag inte sett förr, läckert!
LikeLike