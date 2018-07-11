Beetle

This little cute beetle stayed on the flower for quite some time so I had time enough to photograph at least one of all insects I’ve tried to capture recently, without success.When I take my camera with me I always have to choose between my macro or zoom lens depending on where and what I plan to photograph. I chose “wrong” lens this time but the pictures became pretty good anyway.I was going to add at the end, “…as long as you do not enlarge them” but my mind said no. We all try to do as good as we can and must be proud of our efforts to learn, give and share. Gratitude is a valuable gift.

Beetle

  2. Jag har alltid mina kameror inställda på makro, då säger de till när man behöver ändra. Du får ju bra bilder med fel inställning, så du behöver inte ändra i ett kör.
  3. Man får vara tacksam när de små krabater sitter någorlunda stilla. Då får man ta tillfället i akt, oavsett objektivet. Det blev ändå väldigt fina bilder!
    Min nya kamera kom idag. Har börjat bekanta mig med den och sedan får vi se vad det blir.

  5. Det var en konstig svart beetle med vingar som h*n måste ha lånat av en fluga. Alla dina bilder är bra, mycket bra till och med. Så du verkar som vanligt göra allt rätt:-)

