Happy Birthday!

Today is Fanny’s birthday and she’s now one year old. We have had here since she was four months and this post is dedicated to my lovely Basenji. A clever engaging breed with great personality and a strong own will… …and with a very special tail. Here she’s only four months old and just arrived from Sweden to our home in Malta. Today she runs free in Ta Qali without leash, always coming back when we call or if we hide.

Playful! She really loves the sun. We have only meet one Basenji so far here in Malta. They are not common at all and I think there are not more than 5-6 dogs of this breed here on the island.. What are you looking at? 😀 Always looking for something. I don’t know why but Fanny has always enjoyed chew on stones and I have noticed that’s a commmon habit even in other dogs. Hiding in the grass. Today, the green grass is gone because of the heat. Tired. Tired after running too much.

Click on an image to enlarge. There are a short text to every image. Did You Know?

*The Basenji, whose name means Bush Thing, is one of the most ancient breeds of dog.

*Basenjis have been around very long, they hung out with the ancient Egyptians. In fact, there is evidence of the dogs existing as far back as 4000 BCE. Each is different and unique, and each breed provides dogs that have their own personality traits.

*Well known as the “barkless” dog from Africa, the Basenji attracts admirers with his short coat, small, muscular body, alert manners, erect ears, and tail curled tightly over one hip. A wrinkled brow gives him a quizzical and sometimes mischievous expression.

*In Kenya, the dogs are used to lure lions out of their caves, as Basenjis not are afraid of bigger animals. Masai hunters use about four of these dogs at one time to find lions and get them out in the open. Once a lion leaves the safety of its cave, hunters form a circle around the big cat to take it down.

*Like cats, Basenjis like to lick themselves clean. They shed very little and have no undercoat, so they do not tolerate the cold very well. They tend to find the sunniest spot to take a nap.

*Basenjis love to play and play. They act like puppies even into old age. They are very comical to watch and provide entertainment for their owners.

*Basenjis are very intelligent and quick learners but that does not make them easy to train. They are very independent and usually have an agenda of their own.