Sunday’s shades…

It’s very dry now here on the island. These are seen on many dry plants right now, I’ve no idea why. A glimpse of Selmun church is seen in the background. Fortunately, there are some plants that survive the heat. On a Sunday in mid July, most people here in Malta choose to have fun on the beach, 30 degrees or swim in the sea, 26 degrees. I think I’ll do the same. Wish You a great Sunday, wherever You are on this planet. Splash!!!

