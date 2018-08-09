We went to Sicily for a week, to get away from it all. Here we rented a villa, Villa Cristina, located in a rural area, but not too far from Siracusa. Simple yet cozy accommodation. The garden was huge and there were orange and olive trees, banana plants, grapes, tomatoes, chili peppers, herbs and much more. I love basil! Sweet tomatoes! I can eat Cherry tomatoes like candies! These bananas were not edible but the flowering herb was both decorative and exotic.

Did you know that banana plants are the world’s largest herb!

I have no idea what this may be. Oranges, some were a bit too ripe. Could be a kind of herb?? Olives Grapes, grapes, there were lots of grapes. Chili pepper Green sweet grapes

Above you see some images from the garden where we could pick and eat whatever we liked. There’s more to find in the garden and we did some trips with our car to a few towns and secluded beaches. More to come from Sicily in Italy!

It was a long time since I felt as relaxed as during our stay in Sicily. Away from it all, away from the outside world. Perhaps something we all need from time to time, completely without any internet access.