We went to Sicily for a week, to get away from it all. Here we rented a villa, Villa Cristina, located in a rural area, but not too far from Siracusa. Simple yet cozy accommodation. The garden was huge and there were orange and olive trees, banana plants, grapes, tomatoes, chili peppers, herbs and much more. I love basil!Sweet tomatoes! I can eat Cherry tomatoes like candies!These bananas were not edible but the flowering herb was both decorative and exotic.
Did you know that banana plants are the world’s largest herb!
Above you see some images from the garden where we could pick and eat whatever we liked. There’s more to find in the garden and we did some trips with our car to a few towns and secluded beaches. More to come from Sicily in Italy!
It was a long time since I felt as relaxed as during our stay in Sicily. Away from it all, away from the outside world. Perhaps something we all need from time to time, completely without any internet access.
10 thoughts on “Away from it all…”
Sicily looks shiningly lovely. Are there ferries there, from Malta?
Blir det inte svårt att ställa om språken, när man flyttar till olika länder? Bilderna du visar är jättefina.
Svante
Getting away to relax is always a good thing! The tomatoes look tasty!
Oj så många vackra bilder Anita! 🙂
Vilka härliga bilder!😊 Klasar med vindruvor, de växer inte utomhus i Sverige.
Lovely shots – colourful freedom!
Wow such beautiful images.
Är så glad att åter få njuta av dina vackra foton! Helt underbara bilder Anita – det ser ut som ett fantastiskt ställe!
Det du skrev om att du inte vet vad det är, kom jag och tänka på Djungelboken då Ballo plockar “de utan besvär”.. i sången i filmen. Vad kul att den tecknade filmens bilder är rotade….men jag har ingen aning vad det är bara att Mowgli gjorde sig illa! hi hi Underligt vad hjärnan kan spela ett spratt…jajja jag får skylla på den sena timman… Vilken underbar trädgård med vindrovor och allt, härligt lyxigt att komma bort ett tag. Rekreation de luxe. Dessutom ett gäng härliga bilder,den mad bananerna fångade mig extra. Exotiskt!
Å då är du tillbaka med dunder och bråk kan man väl saga! Välkommen tillbaka till Blogglandia med bilder som saknar motstycke. Helt underbara är dom!
Beundrar dig att du kunde motstå internet i en hel vecka. Det skulle jag inte klara måste jag säga. abstinensen skule var olidlig;-)
Njuter av dina drömbilder och kan inte vänta att få se mera av Sicilien – som du upplevde det:-) Kram!
