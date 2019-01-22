In Playful mood… Published on January 22, 2019 by Anita Simplicity……no colors from Malta today. Just tried to understand my imagination… Share this:Like this:Like Loading...
10 thoughts on “In Playful mood…”
Beautiful shadow-play Anita! 🙂💖 xxx
Thank you so much Xenia! 🌹💗
We all have crazy days!
Luckily, not every day is crazy. Thanks for your comment Brian!!!
Enkelt och skönt!
Tack!
Vacker grafisk skugglek.
Tack!
Alla goda ting är tre, men det funkade uppenbarligen inte hos dig idag;-) Inte hos mig heller om jag ska vara ärlig. Och jag fick inte ens ihop så fina skuggspel som du. Lekfullt – absolut:-) Love it!
Ska kika in hos dig nu… 🙂
