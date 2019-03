Spring is in the air…

Back home and back to my usual routines here in Malta.

Last Saturday we spent the whole day in Majjistral National Park. It’s not often that I see mushrooms growing here in Malta, but here is one.

Snart blommar Mimosan / Soon the mimosa blooms.

The nature, the plants, everything are so different from what you find in the rainforest in Sarawak, Borneo. Very soon the mimosa blooms as seen in one of the image above. The very best about coming home is to be close to Fanny again. Away is good but home is best.