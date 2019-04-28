Delicata’s Art Exhibition – 10 artists, 10 barrels…

Last weekend I had the opportunity to visit an exciting art exhibition in Valletta. The exhibition was organized by the Delicata winery which is the most awarded winery of Malta with over 100 international awards. Ten artists were collectively exhibiting their so called ‘bettija’rt’, which is an artwork made from a decommissioned wine barrel or ‘bettija’ as they are called in Maltese.

Some of the works explore unconventional techniques such as multi-patterned paintings with shape and line being driving forces. For the majority of artists, the use of color is important and often explosive. In some cases, color has been stripped away, leaving the barrel bare but covered with ingenuity and hard graft. Each finished piece reflects “the joys of wine, art and good living in Malta today and through the ages”. The following artists participated:

Surrealist Joseph Barbara.

Talented painter and model Claire Attard Vella.

Multi-media artist David Xuereb.

Globetrotting artist Caroline Said Lawrence.

Expressionist Carmel Bonello.

Palette-knife virtuoso Francis Galea.

Up-and-coming artist Priscilla Gatt.

Ceramist and painter Donald Camilleri.

Multi-talented artist Sara Pace.

Creative illustrator Zack Ritchie.

Hope you enjoyed this exhibition as much as I did. Cheers!!