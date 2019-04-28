Last weekend I had the opportunity to visit an exciting art exhibition in Valletta. The exhibition was organized by the Delicata winery which is the most awarded winery of Malta with over 100 international awards. Ten artists were collectively exhibiting their so called ‘bettija’rt’, which is an artwork made from a decommissioned wine barrel or ‘bettija’ as they are called in Maltese.
Some of the works explore unconventional techniques such as multi-patterned paintings with shape and line being driving forces. For the majority of artists, the use of color is important and often explosive. In some cases, color has been stripped away, leaving the barrel bare but covered with ingenuity and hard graft. Each finished piece reflects “the joys of wine, art and good living in Malta today and through the ages”. The following artists participated:
Surrealist Joseph Barbara.
Talented painter and model Claire Attard Vella.
Multi-media artist David Xuereb.
Globetrotting artist Caroline Said Lawrence.
Expressionist Carmel Bonello.
Palette-knife virtuoso Francis Galea.
Up-and-coming artist Priscilla Gatt.
Ceramist and painter Donald Camilleri.
Multi-talented artist Sara Pace.
Creative illustrator Zack Ritchie.
Hope you enjoyed this exhibition as much as I did. Cheers!!
15 thoughts on “Delicata’s Art Exhibition – 10 artists, 10 barrels…”
Gissa om jag njöt av denna färgsprakande utställning!!! Vilken idé att göra konst av fat som gjort sitt. Love it! Helt underbara verk och återvinning när den är som bäst. Mitt absoluta favorit fat var det med ögat följt av balkongerna och rubrikbilden. Tusen tack att du delade med dig:-)
Tusen tack för din kommentar!
Nice! I like the way the painting follow the round shapes of the barrels. Do we see Queen Victoria with a glass of wine on one of them? 🙂
Thanks for your comment Peter! Could be the Queen, sorry but I really have no idea.
Smart och kreativt – tack för en fin visning!
Tack för att du tittade!
I was really fascinated to see these Anita!
Thank you Liz! I’m glad you liked them.
Wow … vilken härligt färgsprakande utställning! Tack för att du låter oss också ta del av detta! 🙂
Interesting, however to be honest: The only barrel I really like (and consider to be art – I know, a rather harsh verdict) is the one with the big eye, seen in the background of photo 1 and 5.
Thank you very much for your comment Prattenberg. Art is always a matter of taste and I appreciate that you share your thoughts. Although I do not agree that this is not art.
Wow people are so creative 🙂
Indeed! Thanks for your comment JoAnn 😀
Very good!
I liked that! A new way of showing art! 😀
Intressant! Undrar om det är svårare att måla på ett böjd underlag och ändå får de rätta proportionerna. Kul med nya idéer.
