My lovely Fanny! Here she completely ignores me while looking for something exciting to play with.
She loves to play hide and seek in the hight grass.Exhausted after running very fast. She needs to run a lot to feel happy and satisfied, like all hunting dogs.Although she turns two in July she still acts like a puppy.
She knows that chewing on a slipper is totally forbidden!
Looks like Fanny whispers a secret in the other dog’s ear and then sniffs where there is nothing to find.Do not disturb me when I play with my best friend Kimbo. We are both of the same breed originally bred in Africa. We are very intelligent and tough dogs and are often nicknamed the “barkless dog”. Guess why…? …because we belong to the very few breeds in the whole world that do not bark.
Other basenji may yodel or howl when they are excited but I’m very quiet.
Besides that I’m also playful, cuddly and I needs a lot of love, which I also give back.
💖💖💖💖💖
6 thoughts on “Dog life”
She’s a cutie. My wife had a basenji when she was little. She says it was one of the best dogs she ever had. Gotta watch that no-bark thing. When they’re protecting something, they give little or no warning when about to pounce. 😃
Vilken kärleksförklaring till din älskade Fanny! Ja, och vilka bilder du visar, för att inte glömma texten. Det är faktiskt hos dig som jag lärde mig att det finns hundar som inte skäller. Har aldrig träffat på en ras som gör just det irl, eller rättare sagt som inte gör det. Nöjer mig med dina fina bilder, Fannys “pojkvän” och toffeln som hon inte får gnagapå. Att hon får mycket kärlek av dig syns och känns här på bloggen. Klart hon ger mycket tillbaks:-)
She’s a very pretty one!
Aha! Det där var nytt för mig – att det finns hundraser som inte skäller.
Intressant.
Fint inlägg Anita.
Fanny är en alldeles underbar vovve.
Tack för dessa underbara bilder på Fanny och hennes kompisar. Minton skickar en puss.
