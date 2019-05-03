

My lovely Fanny! Here she completely ignores me while looking for something exciting to play with.

She loves to play hide and seek in the hight grass. Exhausted after running very fast. She needs to run a lot to feel happy and satisfied, like all hunting dogs. Although she turns two in July she still acts like a puppy.

She knows that chewing on a slipper is totally forbidden!

Looks like Fanny whispers a secret in the other dog’s ear and then sniffs where there is nothing to find. Do not disturb me when I play with my best friend Kimbo. We are both of the same breed originally bred in Africa. We are very intelligent and tough dogs and are often nicknamed the “barkless dog”. Guess why…? …because we belong to the very few breeds in the whole world that do not bark.

Other basenji may yodel or howl when they are excited but I’m very quiet.

Besides that I’m also playful, cuddly and I needs a lot of love, which I also give back.

💖💖💖💖💖