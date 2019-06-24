6 thoughts on “Monday’s macro

  1. Beautiful shots, Anita – here in Australia the bees seem far more nervous and would fly off if i tried to get that close to take a shot! 😦

    I love how the bee sticks pollen to it’s hind legs!

    Those flowers are called ‘Lantana’ by the way! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s