The butterflies above are from my archive and I believe they were all photographed in Borneo’s rainforest some years ago. Maybe someone out there knows what kind of butterflies these are?Yesterday I saw this tiny dragonfly here in Malta but the beauty flew away too fast.
Without my macro lens this time but at least I got a fairly good close up.
13 thoughts on “Macro Monday

  4. Vilka exotiska skönheter, i dubbel bemärkelse. Har aldrig sett liknade fjärilar, de är sååååå vackra. Googlade lite och fick lära mig att det finns fler än 2 000 olika fjärilar i Borneo/Malaysia. Och då hittade jag inte ens dina bland bilderna. Fantastiska makron!
    Trollsländor har jag ju sett även här, men aldrig en som är så liten och genomskinlig.

    1. Åhh.. tusen tack Beate. Sorry att det inte blev några skyltar hos mig igår. Hade bilderna men inte tiden. Får bli nästa söndag istället 🙂

