Last Sunday we went to Malta’s largest fishing village Marsaxlokk. I enjoy walking around here, mainly because of all the colorful fishing boats that are seen in the harbor but also because of its special atmosphere. Even the fishing nets are colorful. …and so are the benches.

Some snapshots!

On Sundays, many Maltese visit the fish market to buy from the morning’s catch and it’s a popular location among locals for Sunday lunch. We neither bought any fish nor ate lunch but it was well worth a visit!