“When you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes.
But when you photograph people in black and white, you photograph their souls”
– Ted Grant –
I’m not sure if I agree with Ted Grant.
These images were taken when I sat in my car waiting while a religious procession passes by along the road. Nowadays it is not so common for me to photograph people.
What’s more unusual is that I edit them to black and white, so these are an exception.But I enjoy trying something new and would love to learn more.
What do you think about my black and white photos, how could they have been improved?
Here the images are also shown in color, for those who want to compare.
Your comment is much appreciated. Thanks!
11 thoughts on “Black & White Photography”
I think your black and white versions are really nice, more interesting than the color versions in this situation. Many of the old photos I buy are more of a sepia, which seems more natural than black and white (closer to a natural skin tone). Often I wish I could see an old image in color. I think the context matters a lot (subject, lighting, etc.).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you kindly for your nice comment Brad! Yes, I agree, it would be very interesting if we could see an old image in color. Especially for you who see so many really old and very nice pictures in sepia that you share with us others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nu är jag ju inte så värst förtjust i bilder som är omgjorda till svartvitt. Men i din serie valde du perfekt “motiv”, där svartvitt faktiskt gör sig bättre än färg. Jag menar nunnedräkter är ju antingen vita, gråa eller svarta, präster är vita, det gamla paret med kvinnan i rullstolen har båda vitt hår – så… Även bilden med tjejen med keps är faktiskt bättre i svartvitt, då tjejernas färgstarka banderoll annars tagit över bilden helt.
Så perfekta motiv för svartvita foton. Bra jobbat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tusen tack Beate!
LikeLike
They have really come well, Anita knowing that you were in the car with less mobility perhaps with angles, lights, exposure, etc. I would crop a few if converting into B&W and create stunning B&W portraits. For example, the girls in the first photo could be cropped vertically to emphasize their costume/dress and leave the background out of the scene. Similarly, the Asian girl who displays a surprise and/or anxiety on her face could be cropped too, to bring out that effect. Try cropping and see if that makes sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks a lot for your suggestions and thoughts Ranjit. Very much appreciated! I will certainly try the cropping and am already curious about the result. 😀
LikeLike
Black and white can create drama, can suggest untold stories about the subjects. I like the photos with different layers of clarity with higher definition on the leading subject. Your photos are great!
LikeLike
Jag tycker nog han hade rätt, han Ted Grant – i alla fall här i dina snygga foton Anita! Kanonbilder!
LikeLike
I linger on the faces longer in b&w but because I live far away it’s very interesting for me to see the colour versions as I’m also interested in what colours the people are wearing including the religious people. Thanks Anita!
LikeLike
Thank you very much for your thoughts Liz!
LikeLike
Very interesting, and I loved listening to the replies to your post. The last one helped me realize that I, too, paid more attention (and was attracted) to the faces of each person in the black and white.
LikeLike