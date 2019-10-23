Black & White Photography

“When you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes.

But when you photograph people in black and white, you photograph their souls”

– Ted Grant –

I’m not sure if I agree with Ted Grant.

These images were taken when I sat in my car waiting while a religious procession passes by along the road. Nowadays it is not so common for me to photograph people.

What’s more unusual is that I edit them to black and white, so these are an exception. But I enjoy trying something new and would love to learn more.

What do you think about my black and white photos, how could they have been improved?

Here the images are also shown in color, for those who want to compare.

Your comment is much appreciated. Thanks!

