Spring is in the air

Yesterday we went to Ta Qali Park. Usually we never go there on the weekends when the summer is over because there are too many people and you can’t have your dog without leash. But we were all alone. I haven’t been here for a while and was really surprised. It felt like spring even though we are in November! This beauty has a very special expression, perhaps it was also surprised that it felt like spring in the air. The sky was blue, the grass was green and there were lots of small yellow flowers.

Fanny was more than happy to run around in the greenery without a leash. At first I didn’t notice that there were two butterflies on the leaf! A spider with its catch of the day. I saw lots of different kinds of butterflies, dragonflies and other kinds of insects. But as usual, they are very active and difficult to capture with the camera. I’m glad I got this one. Ta’ Qali National Park, Malta

