Today's Quote Published on November 9, 2019 by Anita "If You feel the Grass is always greener on the other side. You surely need to water your garden more often" – Shivangani Agrawal –
2 thoughts on “Today’s Quote”
Ja, det kan nog vara sant 😀 Jättefin och passande bild därtill!
En händelse som ser ut som en tanke. Idag ute i trädgården tänkte jag på det uttrycket och tänkte att det ju är sant, men en illusion. En vacker bild som illustration.
