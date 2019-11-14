Black & White Photography – Part 3

This feels almost a bit scary. I’m not good at all when it comes to edit my images to black and white. In September I visited an exhibition of old motorbikes at the Aviation Museum in Ta ‘Qali. The Historical Motorcycles Club exhibited both classic… …and military motorbikes. …as well as some old cars.

Engine and a wheel.

As I wrote, I’m not used to this at all, but, as long as it’s fun, I will continue to challenge myself.

As last time, I show my images also in color, for those who like to compare.

Your comment or advice for improvement would as always be greatly appreciated.

For some unknown reason, it’s not possible to comment on this post.

Thanks anyway for visiting my site!



