It feels like my last post was a bit too depressing so I decided to add some happy color in a new post instead. My colorful bougainvillea is still blooming on our terrace…
…and the color splash that is barely visible in the top image is the color of Fanny’s new coat.If dogs could smile she would do it and if dogs could talk she would tell that she is a happy one.
3 thoughts on “The Power of Flowers & Color”
En fantastisk blomma som var min mors favorit. Fanny är så fin.
Så fin med Fanny bakom busken. Man kunde tro det är blommor. Ingen risk att ni kan tappa bort henne. Hon syns säkert från långt håll. Vilken snygg lite tjej!
Underbara makron på blomman. Här finns ingen färg alls i naturen längre.
Tyckte väl att jag såg Fanny gömt bakom bougainvillean, som förresten är i min favo färg.
Absolut älskar Fannys fluorescerande “hoodie”. Så himla läckert (trots att “jackan” är rosa;-) Är det så kallt på Malta att hon behöver vinterkläder? Det roliga är faktiskt att hon verkar gilla “hoodien”, för många hundar tycker ju inte om “ytterkläder”.
