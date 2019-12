These beautiful flowers were taken when I visited Orchid Garden in Kuching, Sarawak. It’s obviously not some kind of orchid, but it is a beautiful flower that grows on large trees and has a lovely scent. If I’m not mistaken, this is Plumeria flowers which are most fragrant at night in order to lure sphinx moths to pollinate them. But I could be wrong…

Susan’s Flowers on Fridays

Cee’s Photo Challenge.