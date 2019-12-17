Today’s pictures are from Kuching Sunday Market that I visited recently. I’m not so happy to show headless and half people though it’s not easy to avoid when there are so many people moving around.
Here you’ll find a huge variety of different kinds of fresh fruits & vegetables.
Guess it was high season for bananas.
Walking around here is an exciting experience, a colorful symphony with many more or less appealing scents.
Where they sell fish I pass pretty quickly, although the fish are naturally fresh.I’ve promised myself not to show too many pictures in just one post, but sometimes it’s hard to avoid.
Whats your opinion, isn’t it better to show fewer pictures and divide them into different posts? I think so.
This post has seventeen images, it’s too much but the post is done and most important, it was fun.
Lens-Artists Challenge #76 – On Display
6 thoughts on “Lens-Artists Challenge – On Display”
Tur jag inte bor där, det var inte mycket jag kände igen.
Svante
LikeLike
I so enjoy the tour of the market. Wonderful varieties of the display, not too many at all. Great photos!
LikeLike
I love lots of colors. I know what you mean when you have so many beautiful photos to share, it is hard to decide how to split them up. Always love seeing beautiful photos daily when ever I am online so either way is always good to me. You have great eye, these photos are so pretty.
LikeLike
Så mycket gott det fanns och en del som jag inte känner igen
Kram
LikeLike
Förstår hur du tänker när det gäller hur många bilder man vill/”kan” ha i ett inlägg.
Jag tycker att du löste det hela väldigt bra när du varierade storlekarna på bilderna, då upplevs det inte som “too much” liksom.
Härligt att få “följa med” dig till marknaden! 🙂
LikeLike
Härliga och färgglada marknadsbilder. Man blir sugen på både det ena och det andra. Tycker inte heller att det är för många bilder. De hör ihop helt enkelt.
LikeLike