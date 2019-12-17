Lens-Artists Challenge – On Display

Today’s pictures are from Kuching Sunday Market that I visited recently. I’m not so happy to show headless and half people though it’s not easy to avoid when there are so many people moving around.

Here you’ll find a huge variety of different kinds of fresh fruits & vegetables.

Guess it was high season for bananas.

Walking around here is an exciting experience, a colorful symphony with many more or less appealing scents.

Where they sell fish I pass pretty quickly, although the fish are naturally fresh. I’ve promised myself not to show too many pictures in just one post, but sometimes it’s hard to avoid.

Whats your opinion, isn’t it better to show fewer pictures and divide them into different posts? I think so.

This post has seventeen images, it’s too much but the post is done and most important, it was fun.

Lens-Artists Challenge #76 – On Display