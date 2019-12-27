Flowers on Fridays

This time I choose to show three different types of flowers but with similar shades of color.The flower on top I believe is an anthurium, also called flamingo flower.
The one above is a type of orchid but there are about 28,000 different species so I have no idea about its name.Plumeria flowers. Susan’s Flowers on Fridays
