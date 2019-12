Signs on Sundays / Skyltsöndag

This sign speaks for itself. We bought a glass of mulled wine each but it didn’t taste at all like mulled wine should taste. There are plenty of small bars and restaurants in the many alleys beyond the main street. As usual, there’s a lot you can do and a just a few things that you are not allowed to do.

Recently my husband, my dog Fanny and I went to Malta’s capital Valletta.The signs above are from there while those shown below are from different places. Outside a restaurant in Sicily.

These two may have some connection but the distance between the signs is quite long.The yellow sign is found in Kuching on Borneo while the ambulance belongs to Malta.

Caution!!! Landslide ahead… Be quite… Food?

Speaking of Kuching, we leave the city and head to the nearby tropical rain forest. We have to be quiet, we have to walk slowly. If we are lucky we may meet one of its inhabitants. I was lucky!

“Ever since we arrived on this planet as a species, we’ve cut them down, dug them up, burnt them and poisoned them. Today we’re doing so on a greater scale than ever.”

– David Attenborough –

BP håller som vanligt i trådarna.

Länk till övriga deltagare