Kuching Street Art

Kuching is a colorful place and the city is becoming a popular haven for street art.

Thanks to local arts festivals and even corporate sponsorships, more and more of the town’s blank walls are gradually being taken over by vivid murals. Many of the works portray scenes from local life… …whether it be human or wildlife. Paintings of orangutans are a common sight throughout the city. This one is small… …while this one covers an entire wall facade.