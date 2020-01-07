Kuching Street Art

Kuching is a colorful place and the city is becoming a popular haven for street art.

 Thanks to local arts festivals and even corporate sponsorships, more and more of the town’s blank walls are gradually being taken over by vivid murals. Many of the works portray scenes from local life… …whether it be human or wildlife. Paintings of orangutans are a common sight throughout the city. This one is small……while this one covers an entire wall facade.

19 thoughts on “Kuching Street Art

    1. Thank you for your comment Susan and I agree. I could spend a whole day walking around in the city in search of more paintings, I probably missed some so I’ve to go back 😀

  4. Här sitter jag med ett megastort leende på läpparna! De flesta muralmålerierna är otroligt skickligt gjorde, till och med med 3D-effekt. Så duktiga konstnärer det finns i Malaysia. Målningen med försäljningsståndet och orangutangerna i skottkärran är helt enastående. Å målningen av den äldre herren som jobbar i lampskenet är så proffsig!

    Det behövs så lite för att göra trista gråa väggar mera färgglad. Stockholm lär sig nog aldrig tyvärr…

    Tack för en härlig färginjektion:-)

  6. Good capture Anita. The hawker seemed so real. Baby orangutan is the best. Inspired by the pictures you take, I would like to (someday) take pictures of every unique post boxes. If you have noticed and have travelled countryside every post box on the street is unique, an art in itself. Some have milk cans, some are crafted from wood, while some are replica of a house. Many varieties. In Australia you now see most electric and/or network boxes on the street are painted in aboriginal arts or similar. We have painted cows too 🙂

    1. Funny, I’ve had similar thoughts about mailboxes and I’ve already photographed a few. There are so many variants, good looking, ugly, old, broken, funny, weird…
      Now I look forward to your pictures on different post boxes then I will also do the same here in Malta and we can then compare. Haha why not… 😀

    1. Thank you Nitinsingh! (If that’s you name) I didn’t know Anita was popular also in India. It’s a good name, easy to pronounce everywhere, compared to you name 😉

