Kuching is a colorful place and the city is becoming a popular haven for street art.
Thanks to local arts festivals and even corporate sponsorships, more and more of the town’s blank walls are gradually being taken over by vivid murals. Many of the works portray scenes from local life… …whether it be human or wildlife. Paintings of orangutans are a common sight throughout the city. This one is small……while this one covers an entire wall facade.
19 thoughts on “Kuching Street Art”
There are some very talented people in this world… 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed 😀 Thanks for your comment Mike!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow that’s amazing !!!
LikeLike
Thank you kindly for your comment Lea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the way the structures and accessories have been worked into the paintings. Very clever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your comment Susan and I agree. I could spend a whole day walking around in the city in search of more paintings, I probably missed some so I’ve to go back 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Här sitter jag med ett megastort leende på läpparna! De flesta muralmålerierna är otroligt skickligt gjorde, till och med med 3D-effekt. Så duktiga konstnärer det finns i Malaysia. Målningen med försäljningsståndet och orangutangerna i skottkärran är helt enastående. Å målningen av den äldre herren som jobbar i lampskenet är så proffsig!
Det behövs så lite för att göra trista gråa väggar mera färgglad. Stockholm lär sig nog aldrig tyvärr…
Tack för en härlig färginjektion:-)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack för din glädjande kommentar!!!!
LikeLike
Alla större städer fylls med muralmålningar här med. Jag gillar att djuren är med på dessa målningar. Det ser ofta lite lekfullt ut. Jättefina bilder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
De är duktiga de som målar och det ger så mycket åt stadsbilden som vi får ta del av. Tack för din kommentar Kristallina!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good capture Anita. The hawker seemed so real. Baby orangutan is the best. Inspired by the pictures you take, I would like to (someday) take pictures of every unique post boxes. If you have noticed and have travelled countryside every post box on the street is unique, an art in itself. Some have milk cans, some are crafted from wood, while some are replica of a house. Many varieties. In Australia you now see most electric and/or network boxes on the street are painted in aboriginal arts or similar. We have painted cows too 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny, I’ve had similar thoughts about mailboxes and I’ve already photographed a few. There are so many variants, good looking, ugly, old, broken, funny, weird…
Now I look forward to your pictures on different post boxes then I will also do the same here in Malta and we can then compare. Haha why not… 😀
LikeLike
Lovely picture, you know Anita a v popular indian name to , happy New year to you and your family again
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Nitinsingh! (If that’s you name) I didn’t know Anita was popular also in India. It’s a good name, easy to pronounce everywhere, compared to you name 😉
LikeLike
🙂🙂🙃🤓
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oj! Verkligen fantastiska konstverk på väggarna! Har suttit en lång stund och tittat och under tiden har mitt leende blivit allt större!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack Anki! Visst är de fina, färgglada och ofta glädjefyllda, precis som det är i Kuching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack för en färgochglädjeinjektion! Underbart!
LikeLike