Strange place to leave keys and been there some time looking at the rust. Nice capture.
Thank you Brian!
My brother lost his keys while skiing in Switzerland a few years ago now… They couldn’t be his could they? 🤔😉
Haha.. most probably not your brothers keys, but you never know 😀 Thanks for your comment Mike!
Oh what a marvelous photo! 😀
Thank you Cee!! 🙂
Ett riktigt konstverk, som en färgglad skulptur. Ingen dum idé att kila fast nycklarna i en spricka i en trästubbe, men nycklarnas ägare verkar inte ha saknat dom. Ett riktigt läckert konstverk:-)
Tack Beate!
Lovely shot!
I love rust photos! Amazing detail! 🙂
Have a great weekend!
Thank you Nuno and same to you!!
Vacker bild på de gamla nycklarna.
Kram
Så snyggt! Det var ett tag sedan de tappades. Det var bra för då blev de ännu snyggare på bild.
Haha.. ja, rost har sina fördelar. Tack för din kommentar Kristallina.
Vackra bilder på de bortglömda nycklarna, snyggt!
Tack så mycket Sussie!
Interesting photos!
Thank you kindly Liz!!
Great capture!
Thank you Maddy!
19 thoughts on “The Lost Keys”
