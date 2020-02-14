“Love is our true destiny. We don’t find the meaning of life by ourselves alone – we find it with another”
– Thomas Merton –Susan’s Flowers on Fridays
Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of the day
Flowers on Fridays
3 thoughts on “Flowers on Fridays”
Happy Valentine’s Day! 💐
Vackra rosor och sista bilden är ljuvlig.
Kramar från oss
Väldigt vackert! Bara två timmar kvar men ändå….. Happy Valentine`s evening 😀
