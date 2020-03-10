Here we are again, in the middle of nowhere, where the deserted beach stretches for several miles. At low tide you can walk hundreds of meters straight into the sea without getting more than wet feet.
The only sign that indicates that there is plenty of life here are all the patterns in the sand created by thousands of small crabs. I saw lots of them but they are extremely quick to crawl back into their holes to hide.This is an untouched little gem with very few tourists and most of those who come here are locals.
I know there are plans to build huge hotels and expensive resorts which will soon ruin this place.
I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be here before all this happens.
Sematan Beach, Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia.
6 thoughts on “In the Middle of Nowhere”
Beautiful. Don’t you feel sad about the plans and all…We are always destroying natural beauty.
LikeLike
Sjävklart känner jag mig förtvivlad över att detta orörda inte kommer att finnas kvar så länge till. Hoppades att det skulle framgå i mitt inlägg men det är alltför lätt att utgå från att det man vill framhäva inte riktigt når fram. Thanks for your comment, anyhow.
LikeLike
Jodå, jag förstod, men kände förtvivlan själv…över hur vi bara förstör. Det var mina egna känslor som var desamma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ja, det är människan som har en otrolig förmåga att förstöra allt naturen skapat/skapar. Så synd! Sandkulorna ser ut som små pärlor som bildar ett smycke (i den stora bilden). Påminner om finådriga löv som man ser under hösten och som är så vackra.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Underbara bilder Anita!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack så mycket Anki!
LikeLiked by 1 person