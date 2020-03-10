Here we are again, in the middle of nowhere, where the deserted beach stretches for several miles. At low tide you can walk hundreds of meters straight into the sea without getting more than wet feet.

The only sign that indicates that there is plenty of life here are all the patterns in the sand created by thousands of small crabs. I saw lots of them but they are extremely quick to crawl back into their holes to hide. This is an untouched little gem with very few tourists and most of those who come here are locals.

I know there are plans to build huge hotels and expensive resorts which will soon ruin this place.

I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be here before all this happens.

Sematan Beach, Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia.