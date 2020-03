I’d be lying if I said I’m not worried.

The worlds ecosystem is at risk over a timescale of no more than a few decades.

“We are living on this planet as if we had another one to go to”

– Terri Swearingen – The Amazon rainforest is nearing a threshold and the Caribbean coral reefs are threatened to die off within a very few years while the world’s warming climate has resulted in sustained glacial mass loss.

“We can help the world live without fear. It is our only hope and without hope we are lost”

– Michael Jackson – Humanity is affected by COVID-19. WHO has declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging — the virus will likely spread to all countries on the globe.

I trust humanity’s willingness to cooperate, what else can we do…

