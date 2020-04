A trip to Għajn Tuffieħa

Għajn Tuffieħa / Riviera Bay is located on the north-west coast of Malta. Here you’ll find clay slopes and high cliffs on either side of the bay, red sand, crystal clear water and lots of narrow footpaths to hike on. Here I go with Fanny as it’s one of the few places where she can run freely. Ta Qali Park which is closer and where we normally go is completely closed and on the rocks along the sea at home dogs must be leashed. This man has chosen a clever way to keep the social distance imposed by the authorities. The scenery here is barren but offers several beautiful views. Singita Miracle Beach – Mgarr Għajn Tuffieħa – Malta / April 2020



