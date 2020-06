Spiny Caper – Wildflowers in Malta

I have shown this flower before, its very common here in Malta and I like it a lot because it’s so special.

The plant is actually a bush and each flower lasts only for one day and one night which means you can see a lot of flowers in different stages on the same plant. The flowers bloom from April to mid July. Spiny Caper or Kappar tax-xewk as it’s called in Maltese, grows abundantly here in our Mediterranean climate and even in arid deserts. For me it is a beauty at all stages and it has a lovely scent. I have many favorites when it comes to flowers here in Malta and this is undoubtedly one of them.

And yes, the flower buds, capers, can be used as a taste in different dishes and sauces.

Click on an image if you like to see them enlarged.

Susan’s Flower on Fridays (a day late)

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day