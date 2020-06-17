Welcome to the one and only forest. There are very few forests here in Malta but one that I often visit is il-Miżieb. It takes about 20 minutes by car via the coast road and of course, Fanny always comes alongThe woodland was planted in the early 1970’s and stretches for some two km between Xemxija and Manikata. Here you will find Aleppo pines and a generous sprinkling of the slower growing carob and olive trees.
There are plenty of walkways and narrow paths to choose from and the scenery often changes. Fanny and I usually try to explore new trails and there is no risk of getting lost as we are on a high ridge.
Blue markings like these arrows are often seen but I have no idea where we would end up if we followed them. But, when we see this magical being, we know that we are close to where we started.
6 thoughts on “Welcome to The Forest”
Det ser ut att vara väldigt torrt även hos dej. Tycker om landskapet och färgerna.
Kramar från oss
Det är väldigt torrt här nu och snart finns inga vilda blommor kvar att fotografera men det finns ju så mycket annat.
Önskar dig och Minton en riktigt Glad Midsommar. Kram!!!
Ja, den skogen kan man knappast jämföra med skogar som finns här eller i länder som ligger norr om Malta. Men din skog är vacker ändå, då den är ung (jämfört med skogarna här) och väldigt gles. Med andra ord den är annorlunda. Vägarna verkar vara tydliga och “välanvända”. De tre avsågade trädstammarna i sista bilden ser ut som ansiktet på Shrek;-)
That was an interesting walk through your forest 🌳
Thank you Rita 😀
This is a wonderful little tour around or across your island nation
Thanks for it and tell Fanny I said hello
Stay well laugh when you can
