Last Sunday we went to the small and picturesque fishing village of Marsaxlokk. The village is famous for its Sunday fish market and its many decorative painted boats. The traditional Maltese fishing boat, luzzu, is usually painted in bright colors, while the bow has a pair of eyes. The eyes are referred to as the Eye of Horus or of Osiris and said to protect the fishermen while at sea.

If you are hungry and like seafood, this is the place to go. Here you’ll find a selection of the finest fish restaurants on the island. Or just sit down and relax with a cold drink after a peaceful stroll in the area.

It’s well worth spending a few hours in this colorful charming village. More to come…

Marsaxlokk, Malta 21 June 2020