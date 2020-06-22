Marsaxlokk

Last Sunday we went to the small and picturesque fishing village of Marsaxlokk. The village is famous for its Sunday fish market and its many decorative painted boats.The traditional Maltese fishing boat, luzzu, is usually painted in bright colors, while the bow has a pair of eyes. The eyes are referred to as the Eye of Horus or of Osiris and said to protect the fishermen while at sea.

If you are hungry and like seafood, this is the place to go. Here you’ll find a selection of the finest fish restaurants on the island. Or just sit down and relax with a cold drink after a peaceful stroll in the area.

It’s well worth spending a few hours in this colorful charming village. More to come…
Marsaxlokk, Malta 21 June 2020

16 thoughts on “Marsaxlokk

  2. Ja, tack. Jag tar en Iced coffee amaretto 😀
    Maltas underbara färger som jag tycker så mycket om. Skulle passa till “Glad måndag” också. Vackra bilder som sprider glädje. Ha en trevlig vecka!

    1. Tack för din fina kommentar Kristallina. Nu, med facit i hand, skulle nog jag också ha valt en Iced coffee amaretto. Beställde en drink som innehöll vad vet jag, drack bara halva, fick huvudvärk och en konstig metallsmak i munnen. Haha.. dyr var den också 😉

  6. My wife and I spent our first night in Malta in Marsaxlokk. I remember the colourful fishing boats and seafood restaurants. But, sadly, it rained the next day and every bus stop had loads of people waiting when we needed to get to Valetta. So we caught a taxi, which was a very hair-raising experience!

  7. Så fina båtarna är. Och de ser helt nymålade ut, vilket de troligen också är inför säsongen. Cisk minns jag också, en himla god öl faktiskt! Ser att din man verkar ha lämnat “corontänen”, sååååå skönt!

