Last Sunday we went to the small and picturesque fishing village of Marsaxlokk. The village is famous for its Sunday fish market and its many decorative painted boats.The traditional Maltese fishing boat, luzzu, is usually painted in bright colors, while the bow has a pair of eyes. The eyes are referred to as the Eye of Horus or of Osiris and said to protect the fishermen while at sea.
If you are hungry and like seafood, this is the place to go. Here you’ll find a selection of the finest fish restaurants on the island. Or just sit down and relax with a cold drink after a peaceful stroll in the area.
It’s well worth spending a few hours in this colorful charming village. More to come…
Marsaxlokk, Malta 21 June 2020
16 thoughts on “Marsaxlokk”
Thank you, Anita for showing us these colorful, cheerful boat image. Beautifully captured, 🙂
LikeLike
Thank you for your kind comment Amy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ja, tack. Jag tar en Iced coffee amaretto 😀
Maltas underbara färger som jag tycker så mycket om. Skulle passa till “Glad måndag” också. Vackra bilder som sprider glädje. Ha en trevlig vecka!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack för din fina kommentar Kristallina. Nu, med facit i hand, skulle nog jag också ha valt en Iced coffee amaretto. Beställde en drink som innehöll vad vet jag, drack bara halva, fick huvudvärk och en konstig metallsmak i munnen. Haha.. dyr var den också 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ljuvliga färger på båtarna, man blir så glad när man ser dom, fina bilder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack så mycket Sussie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The boats in the small harbor is so colourful – we enjoyed the visit there very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for your comment Freja. Yes, the boats are very colorful and there is a lovely atmosphere in the village.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sure is – a great place for a sunny day. And i guess you got a lot of those.
LikeLike
Vilken färgglädje de uppvisar, dessa fantastiska båtar … och som alltid såå snyggt fångade med kameran!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack Anki! Det är givande och kul att gå runt där med kameran. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
My wife and I spent our first night in Malta in Marsaxlokk. I remember the colourful fishing boats and seafood restaurants. But, sadly, it rained the next day and every bus stop had loads of people waiting when we needed to get to Valetta. So we caught a taxi, which was a very hair-raising experience!
LikeLike
Så fina båtarna är. Och de ser helt nymålade ut, vilket de troligen också är inför säsongen. Cisk minns jag också, en himla god öl faktiskt! Ser att din man verkar ha lämnat “corontänen”, sååååå skönt!
LikeLike
Love the vibrant colours!
LikeLike
Underbara båtar, som du dokumenterat så fint. Låter som om det är ett härligt ställe också 🙂
LikeLike
Very colorful These are great pictures
Stay well and laugh
LikeLike