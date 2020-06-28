White Beauty

Published on by Anita

“White has it all, its beauty is absolute, it’s the perfect harmony”
– Coco Chanel“For those colours you which to be beautiful, always first prepare a pure white ground”
-Leonardo da Vinci“If peace of mind considered as pure as white colour then I know why it’s my favorite color”
– Rubeena Khan. “Let the beauty of what you love be what you do”
– Rumi

5 thoughts on “White Beauty

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s