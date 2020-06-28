“White has it all, its beauty is absolute, it’s the perfect harmony”
– Coco Chanel“For those colours you which to be beautiful, always first prepare a pure white ground”
-Leonardo da Vinci“If peace of mind considered as pure as white colour then I know why it’s my favorite color”
– Rubeena Khan. “Let the beauty of what you love be what you do”
– Rumi
White Beauty
Ljuvligt vackert i vitt, underbara bilder 😀
Verkligen en skönhet i vitt. Detsamma gäller dina bilder också 🙂
And white is difficult to photograph well but you’ve nailed it Anita! I love the extreme close-up with the chocolate-coloured anthers 🙂
Verkligen vackert – och så fint framhävt i din bilder!
Vita blommor är mina favoriter och dessa bilder är fantastiska.
Kramar från oss
